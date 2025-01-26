Trump’s deportation flights burn $852,000 each, carrying just 80 migrants: Report

President Donald Trump has intensified his immigration crackdown by utilising Department of Defense (DOD) resources to deport migrants en masse. This includes deploying U.S. military aircraft. However, the approach has raised questions about its cost-effectiveness, as military flights are more expensive than those chartered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Donald Trump news live: President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House(AP)

Trump’s push for mass deportations intensifies

Reportedly military aircraft such as C-17s and C-130Es are being used for what are being called "migrant repatriation flights." For instance:

C-17 Aircraft: According to the DOD comptroller via The Mirror, costs approximately $21,000 per hour. A recent 12-hour flight from El Paso, Texas, to Guatemala City carrying 80 migrants likely cost $252,000.

C-130E Aircraft: Costs between $68,000 and $71,000 per hour, resulting in an estimated cost of $816,000 to $852,000 for a similar trip. In contrast, a chartered flight by DHS costs only $8,577 for the same journey.

National emergency declaration overrides budget concerns

Following Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, the military has expedited its operations with little consideration for the associated costs. A U.S. defense official confirmed that the expenses for these flights have not been fully calculated yet, as the focus remains on rapid implementation. Alongside the aircraft, the Department of Defense has allocated resources, including, active-duty personnel stationed at the border to assist with deportations.

According to retired General Glen VanHerck, who spoke to CNN the Pentagon is expected to redirect funds within its budget for this high-priority, unforeseen missions.

Meanwhile, ICE raids have sparked controversy after agents detained several individuals, including U.S. citizens and a military veteran, in Newark without producing a warrant. Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the operation, calling it a violation of Fourth Amendment rights and highlighting the indignity faced by the veteran.