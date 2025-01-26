Luigi Mangione’s fellow inmate reveals what life was like for him in prison: 'Every time he was escorted...'

Luigi Mangione’s brief stint at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, has left some impact on both the guards and inmates at the facility. Mangione, who is charged with the December 4 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was held at the prison before his extradition to New York. During his short stay, the treatment he received reportedly deviated from the norm, sparking curiosity and intrigue among fellow inmates. Luigi Nicholas Mangione (C) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on December 23, 2024. Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Inmate reflects on Luigi Mangione’s stay in Pennsylvania prison

An inmate at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is sharing his perspective on the brief time that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, spent at the facility.

In an article published by the Prison Journalism Project on January 23, Vaughn Wright, an incarcerated writer, opens up about the unusual treatment Mangione received during his approximately 10-day stay.

Mangione was housed in the D Block, which had previously been reserved for death row inmates. Wright described how the entire block would be locked down whenever Mangione was escorted from his cell, halting all inmate movement.

"Every time he was escorted from his cell, D Block got locked down," Wright wrote according to People. "During lockdowns, all prisoner movement is prohibited." Mangione was also given special treatment in terms of his attire. While most prisoners wore the standard orange jumpsuit, Mangione wore a "turtle suit" — a padded suit typically used for inmates at risk of self-harm.

Mangione's impact on inmates and guards

Mangione’s arrest and high-profile case attracted national attention, and his presence at SCI Huntingdon didn’t go unnoticed. Wright noted that guards likely softened their usual treatment of Mangione because they sought something from him, particularly attention for being associated with such a high-profile case.

Additionally, Mangione’s time at SCI Huntingdon became a subject of fascination for other prisoners. Wright recalled that some inmates in E Block would watch live broadcasts of Ashleigh Banfield’s prison interview with the former Ivy Leaguer.

"The prisoners would yell and blink their ceiling lights in response" to what she said. “I haven’t heard voices here raised in such raucous unison since 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Wright said as per People, adding, “I suppose people relished the moment to have a voice.”

Mangione’s legacy at SCI Huntingdon

Wright concluded his piece by noting that Mangione’s brief stay in SCI Huntingdon left a lasting impression. "Mangione is and will forever be an SCI Huntingdon alumnus," Wright wrote.

"Now, nearly 2,000 of us are part of that story. No matter what, Mangione is and will forever be an SCI Huntingdon alumnus," Wright concluded. "His brothers here will intently follow his case as it moves forward through the criminal justice system, all the while telling anyone who’ll listen, if it had been them, what they would have done to keep from getting arrested in the first place."