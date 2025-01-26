'Monumental moment': Melania Trump wows netizens as she speaks in Slovenian and Serbian to LA wildfire victims

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US, consoled wildfire victims during her visit to California with President Donald Trump. In a heartwarming video posted on X, she can be seen consoling victims in her native Slovenian language following the tragic loss caused by the Palisades fires. Melania Trump speaking to LA wildfire victims during her California visit with Donald Trump.(X)

One of the victims, who was very appreciative of the First Family's presence and assistance, gave her a sincere embrace.

According to a commenter's translation of their conversation in one of the viral videos, the woman introduced herself in Serbian and stated that she was residing in California since her childhood, Daily Mail reported.

The woman said, in a mix of Slovenian and Serbian, that she had two sons when Melania inquired about her family. POTUS Trump grilled authorities over rebuilding delays during his tour to Pacific Palisades.

Trump blasted red tape and FEMA's inefficiencies and pressed for accelerated operations as Mayor Karen Bass highlighted safety issues.

This was Trump's inaugural trip since coming back into the power, combining efforts to demonstrate bipartisan government with disaster relief.

Melania Trump's California visit wows netizens

Meanwhile, several X users shared the clip and hailed Melania's growing bond with the general public in this silent yet impactful act of kindness and grace. They were delighted to see Melania interacting with netizens in different languages.

Notably, Melania speaks six languages: English, French, German, Italian, Slovenian, and Serbian.

“It was great seeing the President and First Lady walking the area and witnessing firsthand the needs of the people,” one X user wrote.

“Melania Trump speaks *Serbo-Croatian* to victims of the Pacific Palisades fires in Los Angeles. A historic moment. Never done by a First Lady before,” X user Johnny Maga tweeted.

“Monumental moment for Serbians & Croatians,” a third user commented.

“Serbo-Croatian is only one of many languages Melania knows. I don't think any other First Lady has been so polylingual,” stated the fourth one, while others bashed media and Trump critics for targetting the First Lady.

“The media should be embarrassed by the way they treated that woman all these years she is very smart and articulate in a great mother and we love her she stood up to all this with a lot of Grace,” the fifth user chimed in.