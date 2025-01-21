Trump takes the White House: Melania's meme-worthy hat to Usha's million dollar look of love, inauguration highlights

Donald Trump officially took charge as the 47th President of the United States of America, seeing through the string of high-profile inaugural ceremonies, marking his return to office and the commencement of his second-term. While of course Trump and his polarising policies make for the primary highlight, there are some moments and instances which absolutely stole the spotlight. So here's a quick pop culture round up for you on the White House front. Melania Trump's hat to Usha Vance's smile: Highlights people can't stop talking about as Donald Trump takes office as POTUS again(Photos: X)

Melania Trump's 'Hamburgler' hat

For Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony held on January 20, Melania emerged as a literal showstopper in her American-made trench ensemble from New York couturier Adam Lippes, in navy and ivory. What really upstaged the whole thing however, in it's own lonesome right was the very interesting hat created by renowned milliner Eric Javits. Sleek, sharp and appropriate for the keynote event, the hat inadvertently still, became the focal point of many-a-meme with President Trump's awkward air kiss, a by product of the hat's circumference being a highlight.

Also very important from the perspective of pop culture are the incessant Hamburgler and adjacent comparisons.

Barron Trump's jaw-dropping height

The tallest member of the family, Barron Trump was towering over everyone, coming in at 6 feet and 7 inches. His presence at the inauguration ceremony sent the internet into a frenzy as they rushed back to footage of his early appearances in front of the media.

Usha Vance's million-dollar look of love

Second Lady and wife to Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance has captured the imagination of many with her extremely clean-cut curated appearances being classily reserved bit also fashion forward. But not the Oscar de la Renta and Gaurav Gupta gowns, what really has everyone talking is her million dollar lovestruck look she shoots her husband rather occasionally. Some are creeped out, but the real ones are kind of melting over it.

Mark Zuckerberg's NSFW moment

Mark Zuckerberg, fortunately or unfortunately, was seated next to Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez at the Capitol Rotunda at the time of President Trump's swearing in ceremony. An ill-timed video makes it appear so that Mark was actually peeking a glance at Lauren's choice of outfit in an unsavoury manner.

Special mention: Nita Ambani's 200-year-old pendant

Not from the inauguration ceremony per se, but Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended a private pre-inauguration reception hosted by Trump in which Nita kept it simple (as per Ambani standards) yet statement in a Kanchipuram silk saree from Swades with over 100 traditional motifs adding heritage to the drape. This however, wasn't the cincher. It was instead the 200-year-old parrot-shaped Kundan pendant, studded with emeralds, rubies, diamonds and pearls that sat pretty on her neck.

Also quite perplexing, was Trump's greatest comrade, Elon Musk marching off with a ‘Nazi salute’. While some are calling it nerves, others believe it to be propaganda. You decide.

Which of these moments stood out to you?