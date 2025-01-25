Trump reveals Melania ‘felt very badly’ about Hurricane Helene, tells victims Biden ‘failed you’

Donald Trump paid a visit to those affected by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina, on Friday, New York Post reported. As the victims narrated the horrors of the natural calamity that upended their lives, the president placed the blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden. He also shared his wife Melania's empathy towards the survivors, saying she “felt very badly” about the catastrophic damage. President Donald Trump, along side first lady Melania Trump, speaks as he meets with homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, N.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Trump meets with Hurricane Helene survivors, blasts Biden for failing them

The Swannanoa residents cheered on Trump's motorcade as the president and the first lady arrived. Upon hearing the victims' “horrific” stories, Trump empathised with them. At one point, the president shared a warm embrace with a victim. While he admitted that the government had “failed” them, the president blamed the Biden administration.

“The highest responsibility and deepest obligation of the American government is to protect its people, and that's never truer than in times of emergency like this,” Trump said, per the outlet. “Unfortunately, our government failed you -- but it wasn't the Trump government. It was a government run by Biden,” he added.

Trump went on to share his wife's woeful reaction to Helene, calling the hurricane “one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern American history.” “She really wanted to be here. She said, 'No, I want to go,'” he said of Melania. “She saw what happened. She has a feeling, like I do, for North Carolina,” he revealed during a press conference after meeting with the victims and their families.

The president further blasted Biden for removing the residents from FEMA housing, saying, “The Biden administration kicked 2,000 displaced North Carolinians out of their temporary housing into freezing, 20-degree weather.” “I don't know how they did that one because it was cold even while your government provided shelter and housing for illegal aliens from all over the world.”

“FEMA is a very expensive organization that doesn't work out very well,” Trump went on as he doubled down on his calls to abolish the agency. He assured the Helene survivors that “the days of betrayal and neglect are over” under his administration. “If it was up to me, I'd end it right now,” the president said of FEMA, adding, “They haven't done the job because they weren't really told to do the job by Biden.”