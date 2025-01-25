Trump's border czar Tom Homan reacts to Haitian gangster who said ‘I'm not going back’

Tom Homan had a simple response to the illegal Haitian migrant who protested against being deported back to his country. When the federal immigration officers arrested the alleged gang member in Boston earlier this week, he defiantly yelled, “F**k Trump, Biden forever!” Donald Trump's border czar addressed the incident, which was first reported by Fox News, during Thursday's appearance on The Will Cain Show. Incoming White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)(AFP)

Border czar Tom Homan's response to Haitian gangster who said he's not ‘going back’

“Well, he’s wrong. He’s going back to Haiti, I can tell you that,” Homan said during his Fox News interview, which came after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers made multiple arrests in “sanctuary” cities. Eight noteworthy arrests were made in Boston alone, including the hostile Haitian gangster, who has at least 17 recent convictions.

As the now-viral clip of the alleged gang member yelling, “I'm not going back to Haiti,” was played on The Will Cain Show, Homan set the record straight with his simple response. “ICE officers are finally getting handcuffs taken off of them, and they’re going to put them on the bad guys throughout the country,” the border czar added.

Just a day after Trump's inauguration, over 300 illegal criminal migrants were arrested as federal officers scoured sanctuary cities on Tuesday, according to a New York Post report. In a multi-agency effort led by ICE, felons were nabbed across Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Miami, a senior Trump administration official revealed to the outlet.

In the wake of the arrests, Homan, as acting director of ICE from January 30, 2017 to June 29, 2018, told Fox News on Wednesday that the law enforcement agency is “doing their job.” He explained that the ICE officers complied a “target sheet” of illegal migrants with criminal history. “So, they’re out there right now looking for the most serious public safety threats and throughout the country, we’re putting them back to work,” he added.