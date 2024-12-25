Tom Homan reveals shocking amount Trump would need to 'start' mass deportations: ‘Going to be expensive’

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, stated the White House would require $86 billion from Congress to launch the mass deportation plan under the upcoming administration. Tom Homan said that Trump's deportation proposal will be “expensive,” but assured the taxpayers that it would ultimately save money in the coming future.(AFP)

Speaking to Fox Business on Tuesday, Homan mentioned that Trump's deportation proposal will be “expensive,” but assured the taxpayers that it would ultimately save money in the coming future.

“Congress needs to fund this deportation operation,” he said. “It’s going to be expensive, and everybody is focused on how expensive it’s gonna be. We need to understand, it’s gonna be expensive in the beginning, but in the long run it’s going to save billions of dollars in taxpayers’ money.”

The former acting director of ICE recently stated that he would want to have 100,000 detention beds instead of the present several tens of thousands.

Highlighting the biggest national security crisis the US has been facing, he said, the federal government requires cash for more jail beds, deportation flights, and health services in order to take illegal migrants out of the United States.

Trump announces his first step after taking over WH

Trump promised on Sunday that his government would begin "the largest deportation operation in American history" on the first day of his return to the White House.

Trump told to a cheering audience at Turning Point Action's AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Arizona, “I will sign a historic slate of executive orders on my first day back in the Oval Office to close our border to illegal aliens and stop the invasion of our country.”

Homan, who has been chosen to lead the current deportation campaign, has stated that resources will be directed first at criminally active illegal aliens.

“We're going to do the job with you or without you,” the new border czar added, adding that he will not let the “Sanctuary City” officials hinder the attempt.