Tom Homan rips into illegal aliens, NY governor after woman burned alive on subway: ‘There’s nothing you…’

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump's new border czar, blasted Democrats after an illegal immigrant from Guatemala allegedly killed a woman by setting her on fire on a subway train in New York City. Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration. (Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

The Trump government deported the 33-year-old culprit Sebastian Zapeta, a few days after he crossed the border unlawfully in 2018. It is unclear where he illegally returned to the United States.

Tom Homan blasts illegal aliens

During his appearance on Fox News, Homan called the horrific crime “another example of an illegal alien killing an American citizen.”

Stressing that such crimes have become a “daily occurrence”, Trump's border czar said, “You know, because a historic number of criminal aliens are walking the streets because of this administration’s policy and sanctuary jurisdictions and lax immigration enforcement.”

Tom Homan blames Alejandro Mayorkas and Kathy Hochul

According to Homan, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has restrained Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from detaining and expelling undocumented immigrants unless they have already been found guilty of a major offense.

He further blasted Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for allegedly helping to let Zapeta wander freely in New York and making the city a “sanctuary” for illegal aliens.

“ICE [immigration and customs enforcement] has its hands tied… Governor Hochul, shame on her,” he stated, claiming the New York Governor “supports sanctuary status” in that state.

He accused her of “welcoming” thousands of illegal aliens in NYC. “Governor Hochul…there’s nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York.”

In the 2024 presidential election, illegal immigration remained a key topic. Trump and his supporters fueled unfounded accusations about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating cats and dogs. He also vowed to implement a program of mass deportations.

Also Read: Horrific video shows ‘evil’ Guatemalan immigrant calmly watching woman burn to death after setting her ablaze

Here's what police said on the attack

According to police, the attack happened on a halted F train at Brooklyn's Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Without having spoken to the victim, the suspect worked towards the woman, who seemed to be asleep, and lit her clothes with a lighter.

Following the attack, the suspect was seen on camera sitting on a nearby bench at the station.

A transit police officer also appeared to be passing the burning woman while seemingly talking on the radio. However, the officer did not immediately offer assistance or made an effort to capture the offender.