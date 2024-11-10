Donald Trump wins Arizona, defeats Harris in all seven swing states

US President-elect Donald Trump has won the election in Arizona, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven battleground states. Donald Trump will return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. (REUTERS)

The seven battleground states in this election cycle were Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The victory in Arizona took Trump's electoral college tally to 312 against 226 of Vice President Harris. Arizona holds 11 electoral college votes.

The Republican Party has regained control of the Senate and is all set to retain a majority in the House of Representatives.

Currently, the party has 52 seats in the Senate and the Democrats have 47.

In the House, Republicans have so far won 216 seats against 209 of the Democrats. The majority mark is 218. Republicans are confident that they will get the necessary number of seats to cross the halfway mark.

In 2020, President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump has now flipped it back.

He campaigned heavily on border security, immigration and crime committed by illegal immigrants on the trail, all issues that resonated in the state with a record influx of migrants last year.

Trump pledged mass deportations, promoted hiring an additional 10,000 border agents to patrol the US-Mexico border and promised to use some of the military budget for border funding.

Arizona is the sixth state Trump has flipped from Biden’s Electoral College victory in 2020.

The other Biden-won states where Trump prevailed this year are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump also won North Carolina, a state he carried narrowly in 2020

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.