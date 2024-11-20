Menu Explore
Trump border Czar Tom Homan issues fresh warning to President-elect's critics, illegal migrants: ‘You got a problem’

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 20, 2024 06:30 PM IST

Tom Homan, the “border czar” for Donald Trump, stated that illegal immigrants are not “off the table” as he discussed plans for potential mass deportations and immigration under the incoming President-elect administration.

Tom Homan provided additional details on how the military would support the deportations of illegal immigrants.(AFP)
In a Truth Social post on November 10, Trump announced Homan, Project 2025 collaborator, as his pick for “in charge of our Nation's Borders”.

In his statement, the President-elect mentioned that he has known Homan for a long time, claiming that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.”

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” he added.

Trump's border czar issues fresh warning to illegal migrants

During his appearance in an interview with Jesse Waters on Tuesday night, Homan promised to halt any Democratic attempts to prevent Trump's mass deportations, saying that those who disagree with Trump's plan are “obviously not very smart.”

Stressing that they are focusing on public safety and national security threats, Homan blasted politicians, mayors and governors saying, “No, I want public safety threats to remain in my community.”

He assured legal migrants that they are “not off the table”, but warned those who crossed the borders illegally that they “committed a crime”. “And it's not OK for you to be in this country illegally ... so, if you're in this country illegally, you got a problem.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s deportation threat puts Haitians in Springfield on edge: ‘Fear is palpable in the community’

Trump has pledged to begin mass deportations within 24 hours after taking over the office on January 20.

In order to hamper Trump's plans, immigrant advocacy groups have encouraged outgoing President Joe Biden to take steps like shutting detention facilities for immigrants and providing parole on humanitarian grounds to those who have been held before Trump assumes power.

Homan reveals how Trump would use military

In another interview with NY POST, Homan provided additional details on how the military would support the deportations of illegal immigrants.

He, however, refuted the wild theories of some liberals that the military might be used to make arrests on American streets, stating that the service members would be employed for “non-enforcement” tasks.

“The more non-enforcement work [the Department of Defense] can do, releases more enforcement officers on the street to look for the bad guys,” Homan said.

On Monday, Trump affirmed that he will announce a “national emergency” and employ “military assets” to remove illegal migrants.

