Get ready for winter adventure! Shimla's iconic 104-year-old ice skating rink opens early this year

Ice skating enthusiasts in Shimla are celebrating the early start of the skating season at the 104-year-old Shimla Ice Skating Rink, one of Asia's oldest and a historic landmark of Himachal Pradesh. This open-air rink, built in 1920, has long been a hub of activity during winter, offering children and tourists a unique recreational experience. Despite its historical significance and charm, the rink continues to face challenges, including infrastructural limitations and inadequate government support. Shimla's historic ice skating rink kicks off early season amid challenges(ANI)

The skating season began earlier than usual this year, thanks to favourable weather conditions and clear skies. Manpreet Singh, Secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, expressed optimism about the season's early start. "It's a matter of great joy that we've been able to kickstart the season earlier than expected. Registrations are gradually increasing as schools are now closing. Our main attractions include the winter carnival and activities at the Gymkhana, scheduled from December 25 to 31," he said.

Early start for Shimla's ice skating season

The winter carnival is a highlight of the season, featuring games and events related to ice skating. While no national events are currently planned, Singh indicated the possibility of organising them in the future. "The ongoing dry weather gives us hope for an extended skating season this year," he said.

Rajat Malhotra, organising secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, elaborated on the challenges in preparing the rink. "The ice is layered and frozen step by step, which took time this year due to ongoing construction in the area. Despite these hurdles, this rink remains special as the oldest open-air ice skating rink in Shimla, where generations have learnt skating," he said.

Malhotra highlighted the rink's historical importance, stating, “While newer rinks have opened in places like Ladakh, Shimla's rink holds a nostalgic charm. Post-December 20, when tourist inflow increases, nearly 80 per cent of visitors make it a point to visit the rink. It is one of Shimla's key attractions.” He also mentioned upcoming trials for ice hockey and the selection of national players for the Khelo India program in January. For many participants, the rink is not just a place to skate but a cornerstone of cherished memories and personal growth.

Aryabhatt, a young skater, said, "I've been skating since I was five. Holidays mean ice skating for us, and even after sessions end, I never feel like leaving. Falling, getting hurt, and getting up again are all part of the fun. This is the only activity we look forward to during our holidays."

Similarly, professional skater and coach Purana Dogra, who has been skating for 20 years, reminisced about her journey."This rink has given me some of my best memories, from childhood to now.I regularly participate in normal skating, figure skating, and ice hockey here. Ice hockey, being a team sport, has been one of my greatest joys," said Dogra.

Ice skating rink faces challenges amidst growing potential

Dogra also shed light on the lack of infrastructural development at the rink. "Despite its rich history, the rink lacks adequate government support. This is the only natural rink where children can learn while staying physically active. One can burn up to 800 calories in a single session, making it a fantastic workout as well. However, the seasonal nature of the rink limits its potential," she said.

Dogra emphasised the need for government investment to create a permanent, full-sized rink. “The seasonal changes are shortening the skating sessions. When I was younger, we had heavier snowfall, and the ice would freeze faster.” "With changing weather patterns, the season is shrinking. I've represented India in ice hockey since 2017 and competed internationally, but the sport lacks funding and recognition in our country," she said.

She added that ice skating and hockey could become viable career options for children with proper funding. "A 365-day operational rink would allow continuous practice and development, especially for aspiring athletes. I coach children now, and I see immense potential in them. With government support, this rink could transform into a world-class facility," Dogra added further.

Shimla's ice skating rink is not just a recreational facility; it is a symbol of the town's winter culture and heritage. While the early start to the skating season has brought joy to enthusiasts, the rink's future hinges on infrastructural upgrades and sustained support.

As the rink gears up for its iconic winter carnival and a season packed with activity, the hope remains that the government and other stakeholders will recognise its potential and ensure its legacy endures for future generations.