Youngsters take to skating at Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, amid smog-laden skies visible in the backdrop. The AQI in the Capital has improved from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category as smog guns continue to spray water droplets across the city.

Delhi's AQI was recorded at 274 at 8am on December 3.(Photos; Arvind Yadav/HT)