Barron Trump's height brutally mocked during SNL skit, compared to THIS character of Lord of the Rings; ‘Eh not funny’

Barron Trump became the subject of a nasty joke when a comedian mocked his stunning height on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Barron Trump was dubbed as “new favorite son” of Trump on SNL.(AP)

The comedic spoof, which included cast member James Austin Johnson as US President Donald Trump, took aim at the 6-foot-9-inch NYU student in the first SNL episode following GOP leader's grand oath ceremony on Monday.

However, the skit took a dark turn when Johnson compared Melania's only son with Trump, Barron, to the Lord of the Rings character Gandalf.

The scathing remark was made just months after Barron made a comeback to the limelight on his eighteenth birthday.

The comedy show chose to take another swipe at the teenager Friday night, despite the fact that a former SNL writer received backlash for referring to Barron as a “school shooter” at his father's first inauguration in 2017.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, a guest star, and other cast members were singing and dancing to a song about America that was inspired by Hamilton when Johnson entered the scene.

“Never say never,” Johnson responded, interrupting the Tony Award-winning actor as he was saying, “in America we will never have a king.”

After stating that he is “in his king-era,” Johnson discussed Barron, referring to him as his “new favorite son.”

“But I'm back in the White House just in time, everything is back to how it was, except my new favorite son is Barron and he's smacking his head on every door frame - oh it's bad,” Johnson said.

“It's like when Gandalf goes to Bilbo's house,” he continued, alluding to the scene in The Hobbit, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, where the enormously tall figure Gandalf enters Bilbo's dwelling.

Trump supporters blast SNL over joke on Barron

Reacting to the joke, which was deemed brutal by some Trump supporters, one President fan wrote on X, “Barron will be the first King of the Americas.”

However, some expressed fury saying, “Horrid impersonation and the jokes, eh not funny.”

“You guys really need not progressive comedy writers and a better Trump impersonator,” a third user wrote, calling out “Bad impersonation and tired gags.”

While some called the “delivery and cadence” awful, others asked, “Why is the Trump impression so incredibly painfully unfunny while trying desperately to be funny.”