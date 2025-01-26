Melania Trump says Barron Trump will never be a ‘normal student’ and ‘he knows’

Melania Trump has expressed her belief that her son, Barron Trump, will never experience life as a “normal student,” especially after his public appearance at a high-profile event drew widespread attention. The 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump became a sensation during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where cheers and applause erupted as he stood and waved to the crowd, earning him a wave of new admirers—particularly among young women. Melania Trump asserts that her son Barron Trump, now studying at NYU, faces challenges due to his public persona. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Is Joe Rogan a Democrat? Podcaster denies he's a Republican’ after calling Trump inauguration ‘bizarre’; netizens fume

Barron is aware of his privilege amid all the attention

In a recent interview, the First Lady, “He loves his classes and his professors. He's doing well, he's thriving and he's enjoying being in New York City again. He's very strong and he knows that he's in a different position than other children,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Currently, in his first year of a business degree at New York University, Barron is bilingual, fluent in both English and his mother Melania's native Slovene. Despite the constant presence of Secret Service guards and global attention, students have noted that he is “keeping his head down” and focusing on his studies.

On Sunday, a student reportedly told The Mail, “We're not hearing anything bad about him, which suggests he's keeping his head down.” Some of his fellow female students confessed that they find the 18-year-old “attractive”, however, he is not seen much on the college grounds.

Meanwhile, a source told People Magazine, “He’s a ladies man for sure He's really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” in December.

Also Read: Trump rejoices Kristi Noem's confirmation as Secretary of Homeland Security with three-word bold message

Barron has learned to embrace attention

When the crowd cheered for him, Barron appeared to embrace the spotlight during the inaugural parade, waving enthusiastically and mimicking his father’s signature move by punching the air with a raised right fist. At one point, the teenager playfully cupped his hand to his ear, leaning into the rapturous cheers from the crowd. At the time, Trump said, “I have a very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?"

While Barron seemed to enjoy the moment, he remains aware of the privilege and responsibility that come with his high-profile position.