Trump rejoices Kristi Noem's confirmation as Secy of Homeland Security with 3-word bold message; What's next for her?

Donald Trump sent out a three-word statement to the nation following Kristi Noem's confirmation as the US Secretary of Homeland Security: “America is back.” Kristi Noem, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of Homeland Security nominee, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2025. (REUTERS)

During Senate voting on Saturday, Noem's nomination was approved with a majority of 59 to 34.

She has replaced controversial Alejandro Mayorkas, who was mostly held accountable for the nationwide migrant crisis that surged during Joe Biden administration.

Notably, Noem has become the fourth confirmed member of Trump's cabinet.

Her nomination approval comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Pete Hegseth, whose took oath of the office as Defense Secretary in attendance of all seven of his children.

“Thank you, Mr President for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. I will work to make America SAFE again!” Noem tweeted after her confirmation.

Kristi Noem's swearing-in and her role as Secretary of Homeland Security

Noem, the governor of South Dakota, will oversee a large organisation that is vital to both Trump's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and national security.

During her swearing-in, she vowed to “detect and prevent terror threats and will deliver rapid assistance and disaster relief to Americans in crisis,” as well as “secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system.”

The Secretary of Homeland Security is in charge of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In addition to aforementioned agencies, the department is in charge of reacting to natural catastrophes, safeguarding dignitaries, and securing aircraft transit.

Democratic senators repeatedly questioned Noem during her Senate hearing if she would allow states to receive disaster relief even if Trump directed her not to.

Noem told legislators, “I will deliver the programs according to the law and that it will be done with no political bias,” without explicitly stating that she would contradict Trump.

Problem of South Dakota

She will have to deliver on border security, which is Trump's top priority. Having grown up on a farm and leading a rural state, Noem may find herself in a challenging position if the Trump's plans to deport millions of illegal immigrants are carried out.

Many migrants, some of whom are residing in South Dakota without permanent residency, work in labor-intensive jobs that provide accommodation and food.