Pete Hegseth's plagued with fresh ‘erratic behavior’ allegations ahead of Senate confirmation vote; ‘She feared for…’

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head Pentagon, again hit with bombshell allegations that his ex-wife worried for her safety due his volatile behavior.

The fresh accusations come as a Senate vote is likely to confirm Hegseth as secretary of defense. It may pose a threat to his Senate support since several Republicans have previously expressed doubts over the former Fox News host's credentials.

According to NBC News, the Senate Armed Services Committee received shocking testimony from Danielle Hegseth, the former wife of Hegseth's brother, on Tuesday.

In a written affidavit, Danielle states that Samantha Hegseth, who was married to Pete from 2010 to 2017, was concerned about her safety in light of what her ex-husband was doing.

Danielle's allegations were based on private talks the two had at the time, claiming that Samantha revealed Pete's “erratic and aggressive behavior over many years.”

“Samantha also told me that she once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety,” the affidavit read as per PunchBowl News.

What Pete Hegseth and his ex-wife Samantha have to say?

The Trump nominee has flatly rejected the accusations.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Hegseth's aide said: “Mr. Hegseth categorically denies every word of every allegation.”

The aide further asked the outlet to refer to Samantha Hegseth's statement, which calls the claims “false, and the court document that the Armed Services Committee submitted for the record attesting to this fact.”

This comes as Samantha too dismissed new claims. “I have cc'd my lawyer and I do not believe your information to be accurate,” she told NBC News.

Stating that she faced "no physical abuse" during her marriage, Hegseth's ex-wife said: “ This is the only further statement I will make to you, I have let you know that I am not speaking and will not speak on my marriage to Pete. Please respect this decision.”

Tim Parlatore, Hegseth's attorney, has also denied the accusations of any abuse.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol addiction have dogged Hegseth during the confirmation process. He has acknowledged that he is not a “perfect person,” but he has denied any misconduct.

The fresh allegations against Hegseth are made right before the Senate's 100 members are scheduled to vote in favor of him.

He must receive 51 votes in favor to be formally approved as the top Pentagon official.