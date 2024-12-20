Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says

Reuters |
Dec 20, 2024 03:27 AM IST

SYRIA-SECURITY-USA-MILITARY:US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says
US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON -The Pentagon on Thursday said it has 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, more than twice the 900 it has previously said it has, and that the additional troops are considered temporary forces that were sent to support the mission against Islamic State militants.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told reporters he did not know how long the number had been 2,000, but it was probably months at a minimum and pre-dated the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"I learned the number today ... as somebody who's been standing up here telling you 900, I wanted to get you what we had on that," Ryder said.

Asked by reporters how long the number of troops had been at 2,000, Ryder did not provide a specific length of time but said: "I think it would probably be fair to say, at a minimum, months... it's been going on for a while."

The United States had said publicly for several years that it had 900 troops in Syria who were working with local forces to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria but was later pushed back.

President Joe Biden's administration has said that U.S. troops will be staying in Syria, though President-elect Donald Trump could remove them when he takes office on Jan. 20. During his first administration, Trump attempted to remove U.S. troops from Syria but had been met with resistance from officials and ultimately some troops remained.

Earlier this month, Syrian rebels toppled Assad's government and seized control of the capital Damascus. The United States military has continued carrying out strikes against Islamic State militants.

This is not the first time in recent years that the Pentagon has had to revise the number of troops it has in a country. In 2017, the U.S. military disclosed that it had 11,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, thousands more than it had previously disclosed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On