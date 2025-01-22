Donald Trump's ‘nasty’ attack on Washington Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, says she ‘owes’ public an apology

US President Donald Trump called Washington bishop Mariann Edgar Budde "nasty" for the remarks she made during her sermon at his presidential inaugural service on Monday and said she "owes" the public an apology. US President Donald Trump and Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde at the inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. (Reuters)

Right Rev Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to Trump during the service and asked him to 'have mercy' on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Taking to his Truth Social network, Trump said, "The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater."

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.... She and her church owe the public an apology!" the US president added without naming Budde.

What did Bishop Budde say?

In her 15-minute sermon, Bishop Budde told the president that millions put their faith in him and as the nation told him, "you have felt the providential hand of a loving God".

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. They are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," she added.

The remarks in Bishop Budde's sermon came just a day after the Trump administration issued a slew of executive orders, including the rolling back of transgender rights and strengthening of immigration policies in America.

Following the service, when Trump returned to the White House, he answered a question about how the sermon was. "Not to exciting was it? I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better," he told reporters.

Since this inaugural prayer service, Bishop Budde's comments have gone viral on social media and across platforms, bringing her under the limelight. At present, she serves as the spiritual leader for 86 Episcopal congregations and ten Episcopal schools in the Columbia district and four Maryland counties.

Notably, Donald Trump was just on Monday sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at an indoor ceremony in Washington. Soon after his inauguration, the President signed several executive orders, including those focused on birthright citizenship, Paris climate accord, death penalty, and regulatory freeze among others.