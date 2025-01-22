Who is Mariann Edgar Budde? Bishop pleads Donald Trump to 'have mercy' on LGBTQ, migrant workers

Right Rev Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump at his inaugural prayer service on Monday, asking him to 'have mercy' on the people of the LGBTQ community and undocumented migrant workers. Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde at the inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.(AFP)

In her 15-minute sermon, Bishop Budde said, "Let me make one final plea, Mr President. Million have put their trust in you. And as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now."

"They are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," she added.

This came just a day after the Trump administration already issued a bunch of executive orders, including one rolling back transgender rights and other toughening the immigration policies in the US.

Trump also issued an executive order that takes away the birthright citizenship. He declared that unless at least one parent of a newborn in the US is an American citizen or a green card holder, the child will not be an American citizen, a right that all those born in the US have enjoyed for majority part of the country's history.

Meanwhile, after returning to the White House, Trump was asked about the sermon and to which he responded, "Not to exciting, was it? I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better."

The Washington National Cathedral service also saw Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson and defence secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in attendance.

But who is Mariann Edgar Budde?

Mariaan Edgar Budde serves as the spiritual leader for 86 Episcopal congregations and ten Episcopal schools in the Columbia district and four Maryland counties.

According to her bio page on the website of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Budde is the first woman to be elected to this position.

She also serves as the chair of the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation, an organization which oversees the ministries of the Washington National Cathedral and the cathedral schools.

The 65-year-old Bishop is known for her advocacy for judicial matters, including gun violence prevention, racial equality, immigration reform, complete inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons and the care of creation.

Before moving to Washington as the ninth bishop in November 2011, Budde served as the rector of St. John's Episcopal Church in Minneapolis for 18 years.

She is an alumna of the University of Rochester, New York, with a magna cum laude in B.A. in history. Budde also has a Masters in Divinity (1989) and Doctor of Ministry (2008) from the Virginia Theological Seminary.

Budde, according to her bio page, enjoys riding her bicycle and spending time with her family. She and her husband Paul have two sons, Amos married to Erika, and Patrick. The couple also have grandchildren.

Bishop Budde's sermons have been published in several books and journals. She has also authored three books: How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith (2023); Receiving Jesus: The Way of Love (2019) and Gathering Up the Fragments: Preaching as Spiritual Practice (2007).

In 2020, Budde was "outraged" after Trump staged an appearance in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House. He had help up a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters.

She has also rebuked his "radicalised rhetoric" and blamed him for inciting violence on January 6, 2021, the Capitol incident.

'Unity is not partisan'

In her sermon at the presidential inaugural service, bishop Budde said that they have gathered to "pray for unity as a people and a nation, not for agreement, political or otherwise, but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division".

"Unity is not partisan," she said.

The inaugural service also witnessed over a dozen religious leaders speaking during the interfaith service, including those from Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim traditions.

Notably, the Washington National Cathedral has hosted 10 official inaugural services for presidents of both parties, with the tradition dating back to 1933.

(with AP inputs)