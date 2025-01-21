Did Trump ditch sacred tradition of placing hand on the Bible during swearing-in? Details here

US President Donald Trump seemed to forget this important custom when he took the oath of office on Monday. Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania and his children look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, (via REUTERS)

First Lady Melania Trump carried two Bibles for her husband's swearing-in ceremony. However, it seems that when Chief Justice John Roberts swore Trump in as president, he did not place his hand on the Bibles. None of those bibles was the infamous “Trump Bible” that her supporters can buy for $60.

According to a press statement from the inauguration committee, Trump's mother gave him one of the books in 1955 to "mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York."

Another sacred document was the Lincoln Bible, which was used during the oath ceremony of the16th president in 1861.

“It has only been used three times since, by President Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017,” the Trump campaign stated. “The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress.”

Following Vice President JD Vance's swearing of office, Trump and Melania approached Roberts as the President was supposed to take the oath of office. Trump surprisingly neglected to put his hand on any of the religious texts as the First Lady held a stack of books while standing next to him.

“I swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United Statesand will to the best of my ability. Preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God,” Trump vowed.

The fact is Trump's gesture makes no difference. The requirements for the swearing-in are not specified in the Constitution. While George Washington was the first president to goa head with a Bible, Teddy Roosevelt Adams ignored the tradition.

Trump ridiculed for not putting his hand on Bible

However, many Trump detractors made fun of Trump for not following the tradition.

“No hand on the bible. Does that mean he is not president?” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko questioned.

“He didn’t put his small hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office,” anti-Trump political group The Lincoln Project wrote on X.

“no hand on the bible. perfect,” quipped Tim Miller, host of “The Bulwark Podcast.”