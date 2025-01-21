Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Melania Trump's ‘intensive preparation’ for her White House return revealed: ‘She has been brushing up on her…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 21, 2025 12:17 AM IST

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US, has been “preparing intensively” as she is set to make a comeback to the White House.

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US, has been “preparing intensively” as she is set to make a comeback to the White House. According to a new report, she has been “intensively preparing” for her return and has been studying global affairs.

Melania Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Melania Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Speaking to CNN, some insiders revealed that Melania has been “brushing up on her studies”, which is a notable change from her previous term in the White House.

According to the network, she has privately acknowledged that the position was a whirlwind of duties that she was mainly “unaware of the first time.”

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Melania arrived to St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday morning wearing a wide-brimmed hat, black leather gloves, and a fitted navy blue coat. It was a dramatic change from Melania's appearance at Trump's inauguration in 2017, when she donned a cashmere dress and a baby-blue Ralph Lauren jacket.

Also Read: ‘Deserving’ Barron Trump's video standing behind dad Donald's podium goes viral: Watch

Melania Trump recalls “very challenging” time at WH

Admitting that it has “a very different transition [the] second time around”, Melania has earlier said that she “has everything” she needs to get ready for a second term in the White House.

After Michelle Obama chose not to attend Trump's second inauguration, she even poked fun at the Obamas for what she describes as a “challenging transition” in 2017.

When Fox & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt asked Melania what has changed from her first term as First Lady till now, she said: “The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process.”

She called the first time “challenging” as she “didn't have much of the information.”

Additionally, the 54-year-old stated that she will divide her time between Palm Beach, New York, and Washington, D.C.

She stressed that being a wife, mother, and first lady are her top priorities.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On