Melania Trump's ‘intensive preparation’ for her White House return revealed: ‘She has been brushing up on her…’

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US, has been “preparing intensively” as she is set to make a comeback to the White House. According to a new report, she has been “intensively preparing” for her return and has been studying global affairs. Melania Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Speaking to CNN, some insiders revealed that Melania has been “brushing up on her studies”, which is a notable change from her previous term in the White House.

According to the network, she has privately acknowledged that the position was a whirlwind of duties that she was mainly “unaware of the first time.”

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Melania arrived to St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday morning wearing a wide-brimmed hat, black leather gloves, and a fitted navy blue coat. It was a dramatic change from Melania's appearance at Trump's inauguration in 2017, when she donned a cashmere dress and a baby-blue Ralph Lauren jacket.

Melania Trump recalls “very challenging” time at WH

Admitting that it has “a very different transition [the] second time around”, Melania has earlier said that she “has everything” she needs to get ready for a second term in the White House.

After Michelle Obama chose not to attend Trump's second inauguration, she even poked fun at the Obamas for what she describes as a “challenging transition” in 2017.

When Fox & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt asked Melania what has changed from her first term as First Lady till now, she said: “The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process.”

She called the first time “challenging” as she “didn't have much of the information.”

Additionally, the 54-year-old stated that she will divide her time between Palm Beach, New York, and Washington, D.C.

She stressed that being a wife, mother, and first lady are her top priorities.