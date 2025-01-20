‘Deserving’ Barron Trump's video standing behind dad Donald's podium goes viral: Watch

Barron Trump, the only son of Melania Trump's with husband Donald Trump, steal the limelight during his father's inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20 in Washington, DC. Barron Trump attends the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20.(AP)

When Trump children entered the Capitol and took their spots, Donald Trump Jr. stood on stage next to VP-elect JD Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins. Meanwhile, ‘6 feet 7 inch’ Barron Trump stood behind the President’s podium.

Barron, 18, attended Trump's historic second inauguration on Monday, sporting a sleek new hairstyle.

He first attended a church service on Monday morning at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House. He looked dapper in a long black overcoat, white shirt, and purple tie.

The NYU-Stern student maintained a neutral expression at church as well as while standing behind his father in the Capitol.

Barron's hairstyle resembled to his47-year-old older half-brother Donald Trump Jr.

His look was in stark contrast to his appearance at his father's first inauguration in January 2017. As he was just 10 years old back then, he wore his blond hair without gel.

Internet hails Barron and Trump dynasty

Meanwhile, the video showing Barron standing behind the President’s podium went viral on social media, with netizens hailing Barron and other Trump's kids as they looked remarkable at the grand event.

“The Trump Dynasty is in good hands!” one X user wrote.

Other X users hailed Barron for playing a huge role in his victory. “He helped his father to win,” a second user commented.

“Deserves a lot of credit,” a third user chimed in.

“He has a promising future,” a fourth user said, while another remarked, “He already looks ready. Future President.”

US finally gets its new VP and President

Later, JD Vance was inaugurated as the US Vice President, who was accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their kids.

Trump was administered oath of the office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he pledged.