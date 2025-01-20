No gift for Jill Biden? Melania Trump arrives ‘empty-handed’ at WH; Here's what she gave to Michelle Obama

Melania Trump on Monday arrived at the White House with husband Donald Trump as outgoing President Joe Biden welcomed them along with his spouse Jill Biden. While greeting his successor and the incoming First Lady, Biden said, “Welcome Home”. The sweet gesture took place ahead of Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US. Melania Trump and Donald Trump meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House.(REUTERS)

Despite Bidens' warm welcome to Trumps, Melania didn't seem to give Jill Biden a gift. Melania and Trump greeted Bidens and even shook hands with the outgoing President on the White House steps.

Also Read: Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: President-elect arrives at Capitol ahead of swearing-in

Melania brought a gift for Michelle Obama in 2017

Melania made waves in 2017 when she met Michelle Obama and her husband Barack in front of the White House and gave her a blue Tiffany & Co. box.

Accepting the gift, Michelle gave a surprising reaction, stating that, “You brought a gift!”

“I'll take care of the protocol here,” interrupted her husband, Barack, as he swooped in and collected the present.

When Michelle appeared on the now-canceled Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, she disclosed what was inside the box.

“It was a lovely frame,” said Michelle, People reported. “Well, there's all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here.”

“Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like okay,” the former First Lady added.

Why Melania did not offer the same gift to Jill?

This time, it appears that Melania did not offer Jill the same present or any gift as she arrived at the White House empty-handed.

It's yet to be known if she offered Jill something behind the scenes.

On Trump's arrival, Biden said, “Welcome home”.

Melania and Jill, the incoming and previous first ladies, looked stunning in monochromatic outfits for the inauguration. Melania wore a navy blue coat, while Jill wore a purple tie-waist coat.