'Trump's wife serving cooked America': JD Vance's bizarre Thanksgiving post has internet losing its cool

JD Vance certainly knows how to stir up a social media storm. This Thanksgiving, the Ohio senator sparked internet chatter, with a bizarre post that saw him superimposed as “Trump’s wife” in a reimagined version of Norman Rockwell’s famous painting. U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on November 15, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incoming Vice President of the United States had no qualms about captioning the image, which quickly sparked its own interpretation online. Some saw it as Vance seemingly serving a "cooked America" on a silver platter. In the image, Trump is positioned standing behind Vance, further fueling the commentary.

JD Vance depicts himself as Trump’s wife in Thanksgiving meme

On Friday, the father of three took to his X handle to share a parody of Norman Rockwell's iconic "Freedom From Want" painting, with his own face replacing the matriarch serving turkey wearing a cooking apron. Meanwhile, Donald Trump appears as the smiling husband standing behind him in a black suit.

The scene, originally a holiday feast, was reimagined with a U.S. electoral map in place of the turkey, highlighting the red counties that voted for Trump in 2024, resulting in his grand comeback to the White House. The odd juxtaposition of Vance as Trump’s spouse and the meme’s political undertones had many online questioning the senator’s motives and creating a stir online, particularly among liberal circles.

Commenting on the post, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote, "JD Vance posting an image of himself as Trump's wife, and also with a map that doesn't show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history."

"There is something deeply wrong with you. Besides, you're irrelevant anyway. Trump’s already cheating on you. I'm just looking forward to the catfight," a social media user commented on the post while sharing a picture of Trump and Elon Musk together, showing their growing bond. "Is Vance the First Lady now? Is America baked like a turkey? Where is Elon Musk? I have so many questions," another said.

"The image, set in a 1950s-era domestic scene, suggests Vance's submissiveness to Trump," a third commented. Vance’s Thanksgiving meme was posted shortly after Trump shared a parody video mocking Democrats like Biden, Kamala Harris, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others.

Trump’s Thanksgiving night with Musk

While JD Vance was busy stirring up social media, President-elect Trump was living it up at Mar-a-Lago, kicking off his Thanksgiving night with his "first buddy" Elon Musk, along with Melania, Barron, and the rest of the Trump crew. The party was stacked with A-listers like Sylvester Stallone and Bill Belichick, and Trump took over DJ duties, getting the crowd grooving to “YMCA” and Elvis jams for the night.

Musk even raised a toast for the incoming first family before jamming out with Trump. As for Vance? No sign of him at the club — maybe he was at home with his wife Usha Chilkuri and their kids, enjoying a quieter holiday. Meanwhile, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg reportedly broke bread with Trump earlier in the week, apparently trying to patch things up.