Trump turns DJ at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving with Stallone, Belichick, and Barron; Musk makes a toast

At Mar-a-Lago this Thanksgiving, President-elect Donald Trump took on the role of DJ-in-chief, spinning tracks for a star-studded crowd that included “Rocky” legend Sylvester Stallone, football mastermind Bill Belichick, and tech mogul Elon Musk. The Mar-A-Lago club dinner, which attracted over 300 guests, was a lively affair, with Trump kicking things off with YMCA and serenading the crowd with hits from Elvis and Phantom of the Opera. Musk and Trump were seen having a blast dancing to 'YMCA,'(pic- x (video))

President-elect Donald Trump turned up the volume at his Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving celebration, playing DJ for a star-studded guest list that included his biggest campaign donors and supporters. Also in attendance were Trump’s wife Melania, who stunned in a chic fall-colored dress, and their son Barron, alongside his siblings Eric and Tiffany Trump.

“Melania looked very svelte and chic in a brown/orange fall-colored dress with long sleeves with bursts of color in squares,” an insider informed PageSix. “Eric and Laura [Trump] were there, as was Elon Musk and his mother Maye, and Tiffany Trump and her husband,” they added.

The fun kicked off around 6:45 p.m., when Trump and his family arrived, with Stallone making his grand entrance a little later at 8 p.m. While, 72 years old, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrived with his 24-year-old young girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. “Trump played DJ all night and opened up with ‘YMCA,’ and went on to play Elvis hits and ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Ave Maria’ as his go-to songs,” the source added.

"While there were no formal speeches, a toast was made by none other than Musk, who took a moment to raise his glass to Trump and his family. According to CNN, both Musk and Trump were seen making rounds of the room together, interacting with each of their guests while also having long conversations on serious matters. “He was interested in each one, and the rest of the time he spoke with Barron and Elon in great discussions on a lot of subjects, and the joy was enormous.”

Trump and Musk’s growing friendship

Aside from grooving to the "YMCA" beats with President-elect Trump at the Thanksgiving table, many have come to believe that the bond between Musk and Trump is one destined to last. Initially, Musk's political involvement centered on discussions with Zelensky, followed by a controversial stance on cabinet picks, and now, he's leading the charge with his DOGE initiative, alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk's growing influence, particularly as the head of companies with substantial government contracts, has raised eyebrows. Throughout the presidential transition, he spent a considerable amount of time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with the MAGA himself even joking about “how he won’t leave.”

“He likes this place. I can’t get him out of here. He just likes this place,” the Republican said during the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago.

While the SpaceX CEO is undoubtedly a MAGA favorite, former Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg was at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, attempting to mend fences. A Meta spokesperson in a statement to CBS News, stated that Zuckerberg "was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration."