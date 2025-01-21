Donald Trump news live: Trump to make ‘massive’ infrastructure announcement, says White House

President Donald Trump, from left, salutes alongside first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance during the national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.

Donald Trump news: The White House has said that Donald Trump will make a ‘massive’ infrastructure announcement on Tuesday, which is also his first full day as US president. "It's going to be a massive announcement, and it's going to prove that the world knows that America is back," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a media interview....Read More

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. Within hours of the ceremony, Donald Trump marked his priorities through his executive orders, which ranged from a crackdown on illegal immigration to ending birthright citizenship and relief to TikTok. He also ordered that the United States exit from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Accord.

Donald Trump also pardoned 1,500 people who were charged in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. The pardons covered convictions that ranged from misdemeanour trespassing to assaulting police with weapons and immediately became a political lightning rod.

In his inaugural speech, Trump also pledged tough border and immigration policies, while passionately promising to restore America as a great nation.