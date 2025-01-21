Donald Trump news live: Trump to make ‘massive’ infrastructure announcement, says White House
Donald Trump news: The White House has said that Donald Trump will make a ‘massive’ infrastructure announcement on Tuesday, which is also his first full day as US president. "It's going to be a massive announcement, and it's going to prove that the world knows that America is back," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a media interview....Read More
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. Within hours of the ceremony, Donald Trump marked his priorities through his executive orders, which ranged from a crackdown on illegal immigration to ending birthright citizenship and relief to TikTok. He also ordered that the United States exit from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Accord.
Donald Trump also pardoned 1,500 people who were charged in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. The pardons covered convictions that ranged from misdemeanour trespassing to assaulting police with weapons and immediately became a political lightning rod.
In his inaugural speech, Trump also pledged tough border and immigration policies, while passionately promising to restore America as a great nation.
Donald Trump news live: Mexico hits back at Trump over renaming of Gulf of Mexico
Donald Trump news live: On Donald Trump's decision to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, Mexico’s president says that ‘for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico’.
“He says that he will call it the ‘Gulf of America’ on its continental shelf,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says, according to AP. “For us it is still the Gulf of Mexico and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico.”
Donald Trump news live: Trump rewrites history with January 6 pardons
Donald Trump news live: President Donald Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon to almost all those convicted of participating in the attack on the US Capitol.
In those pardons lies the story of January 6, America’s two radically different interpretation of what happened that day, and Trump’s success in ensuring that his narrative of what happened prevails, despite it being in stark contrast with visual evidence, multiple independent reports, journalistic reportage and court judgments. Read more.
Donald Trump news live: Trump and Vance attend prayer service
Donald Trump news live: President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are attending an interfaith prayer service at the the Washington National Cathedral, reports CNN. They are joined by first lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance.
Donald Trump news live: Marco Rubio to hold his first meeting with S Jaishankar
Donald Trump news live: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold his first bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington DC later today.
The meeting between the two top diplomats representing the world's oldest and largest democracies would take place at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after the first QUAD ministerial in the same building, according to PTI.
Donald Trump news live: Marco Rubio sworn in as Secretary of State
Donald Trump news live: Former US Senator Marco Rubio was the first of Trump's cabinet nominees to be sworn into office today. He was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance.
Donald Trump news live: Trump to make ‘massive’ infrastructure announcement, says White House
Donald Trump news live: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says that US President Donald Trump will make a "massive" infrastructure announcement today.
"It's going to be a massive announcement and it's going to prove that the world knows that America is back," she tells Fox News.