Missed Donald Trump's inauguration speech? Here 5 key takeaways

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President on Monday, his second stint in the White House after being ousted by Joe Biden in 2020. US President Donald Trump during the 60th presidential inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Monday. (Bloomberg)

While campaigning for the November election against Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, he had promised to "restore the American dream" while dismantling the ‘woke culture". He had also said he would take the Panama Canal and rename the Gulf of Mexico.

In his 29-minute inauguration address, the newly installed President reiterated many of his campaign promises. He promised to restore the American dream while also warning of what he described as chaos and destruction left by the previous administration.

5 takeaways from Donald Trump Inauguration address:

1. Trump promises beginning of 'Golden age of America'

Donald Trump opened his inaugural address by saying that the ‘golden age of America begins’ with his return to office.

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected," he said in his speech.

He slammed the previous administration, terming it as a "radical and corrupt establishment" that "cannot manage even a simple crisis at home", an apparent reference to the Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

2. Trump says he was 'saved by God'

Trump referenced the assassination attempt on him in July last year during the Presidential campaign.

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason," he said about the incident.

According to the President, he was ‘saved by God’ for one simple reason.

"I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said.

3. A list of policy details

Most Presidents don't get into policy details in their inaugural addresses. But then, most Presidents aren't Donald Trump.

He reiterated his campaign promises and listed down the actions he would take in the first 100 days in office.

According to the Republican, he would declare a national emergency at the southern border (something he did in 2019) and deploy national troops for immigration enforcement, an action he promised on the campaign trail.

He also said that he would sign an executive order meant to "immediately stop censorship and bring back free speech in America".

4. About Panama Canal, Gulf of Mexico and Mars

Donald Trump continued with a reiteration of the promises he made on the campaign trail. He said he wanted the Panama Canal under US control,

"We're taking it back," Trump said.

The US President falsely claimed that the canal is currently being operated by China. Panama has had control of the waterway since 1999.

Trump also reaffirmed that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America".

The Republican also said that America would "pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars".

Elon Musk, who backed Trump in the election and who has since become a close advisor of the President, has been vocal about his desire to colonise the Red planet.

5. The two genders policy

Trump said it would be an official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, while promising to create a ‘colour blind society based on merit’.

"It will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female," he said on the issue, getting a huge applause from his supporters who had come to watch the inauguration.

The new President vowed to end efforts to "socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life".