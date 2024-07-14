Donald Trump assassination attempt: Mike Waltz alleges Alejandro Mayorkas ‘denied’ extra Secret Service protection

Florida GOP Rep. Mike Waltz has alleged that the Secret Service was urged to increase the protection for Donald Trump, but it was denied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Trump was shot by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While Trump is now safe, Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers. Mike Waltz alleges Alejandro Mayorkas ‘denied’ extra protection for Donald Trump (michaelgwaltz/Instagram, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

‘I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests’

In a post on X, Waltz wrote, “I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas.”

Waltz shared the post as a caption to another post by Chad Pergram, the Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News. In the post, Pergram wrote that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer “wants USSS Director Cheadle to appear for a hearing on Trump shooting “soon.”” He added, “His committee has oversight of Secret Service”.

Pergram quoted Comer as saying, “My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped innocent victims. Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”

At least nine shots rang out during the rally. One rally-goer was reportedly killed, and another seriously injured.

Trump was seen for the first time hours after the assassination attempt as he arrived at Newark Airport. He walked down the stairs of his private jet, waving.