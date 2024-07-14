Donald Trump assassination attempt: Ivanka shares emotional message, ‘I love you Dad, today and always’

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has shared a message for her father after his assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While one rally-goer died, another was seriously injured. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, has been killed too. Ivanka Trump shares emotional message for dad Donlad Trump after assassinption attempt(AP)

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Ivanka wrote on X.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country,” she said, adding, “I love you Dad, today and always”.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers, and an AR-style rifle was recovered. The FBI has yet to identify a motive behind the attack.

‘He showed the toughness people like’

Meanwhile, New York State GOP chairman Ed Cox has said that Trump’s response to the attack will win him respect. "Americans saw what Donald Trump was made of. It's going to energize us," Cox, the son-in-law of the late President Richard Nixon, said, according to New York Post.

Cox said the incident reminded him of when former President Theodore Roosevelt was shot in 1912 during a speech. "He showed the toughness people like. You can only admire that. You can see him saying after getting shot, `Fight, fight. Keep fighting,'" Cox said, adding that "the whole nation" will watch Trump’s nominating speech scheduled this week.

‘President Biden spoke to former President Trump’

In another development, a spokesperson said in an official White House statement that Joe Biden has reached out to Trump after the incident. He is also cutting his beach weekend short so as to return to Washington D.C.

"This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy. Tonight, the President is returning to Washington DC. Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials," the White House said.