Secret Service snipers take aim at Donald Trump shooter | Video

Following the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a video has emerged on social media of Secret Service snipers in action from when shots were fired at the former United States President during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Secret Service snipers neutralising the shooter (Courtesy: x.com/@sentdefender)

Trump, the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for November's US presidential elections, is ‘fine’ after the attack, his team said.

In the video from the Trump rally, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), one of the two snipers who were placed on the roof of a building near the rally stage, is seen raising his head, having possibly spotted the shooter. The snipers then open fire.

Seconds later, shots are are heard, this time in Trump's direction, and he is seen taking cover behind the stage dais. Secret Service agents rush to shield the ex-President.

The gunman, who was neutralised by the Secret Service, took aim at the ex-President from an elevated position, according to the agency.

“One rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the New York Post, the Republican Senator, 77, who will clinch a second presidential term if he defeats his Democrat rival, most likely Joe Biden, the incumbent President, was ‘moments away from getting his face shot open’ by the would-be assassin.

Meanwhile Trump, in his statement on the attack, stated that the shooter's bullet ‘pierced my right ear.’

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," the business tycoon-turned-politician wrote on his Truth Social app.