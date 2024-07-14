PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on ‘friend’ Donald Trump: 'Deeply concerned'

In his first reaction to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was deeply concerned by the attack on his "friend". PM Modi, who is known to share a good rapport with the business tycoon-turned-politician, said violence has no place in politics and democracies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also showed solidarity with the people of America.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was addressing a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when a shooter fired several bullets targeting him in an assassination attempt. One spectator was dead and two were injured in the shooting.

The sleuths of the United States Secret Service shot dead the shooter. The identity and the motivation of the shooter are being ascertained by the US authorities.

As soon as the first shots were fired, Donald Trump clutched his ear. Dark-suited agents covered him. They whisked him away from the rally venue to a waiting SUV.

Before that, in a show of strength, Donald Trump, whose face was bloodied due to an injury in the ear, pumped his fist in the air and mouthed "fight".

The US authorities said Donald Trump's injury isn't serious.

Trump later wrote on his social networking website that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social app.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump added.

Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the presidential post.