Donald Trump's first reaction after assassination attempt: 'Bullet pierced my...'

Former US president Donald Trump, giving his first account of the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally, said that one of the bullets fired at him pierced his right ear. The businessman tycoon-turned-politician was seen clutching his bloodied ear after the assassination attempt at the rally. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by US Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Pennsylvania.(AP)

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social app hours after he was rushed off the stage by Secret Service officials.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump said on social media.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump added.

Officials clarified that the former US president was not seriously injured in the incident. However, the shooter ended up killing one bystander at the Trump rally. The shooter was tackled and killed by Secret Service officers minutes after he fired his first shot.

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that protective measures have been implemented and the incident is now under active investigation. Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Guglielmi wrote in a post on X. He added that the incident is now a Secret Service investigation.

US President Joe Biden was the first to condemn the assassination attempt against Trump, saying that there is “no place in America for this kind of violence.”

Issuing a statement from Delaware, Joe Biden called for unity across the country after the attack, and called the incident “sick.”

"I've been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now. I have tried to get hold of Donald; he's with his doctors and doing well. I plan on talking to them shortly; I hope when I get back to the telephone," Biden said.