Chaos in Ranchi: 110 ABVP workers detained, protesters climb on police bus
The students have been protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand government's recruitment exams JPSC and JSSC.
The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed with police on Tuesday as protests in Ranchi intensified a day after police lathi-charged students marching towards the Vidhan Sabha.
As many as 110 ABVP workers were detained as they launched a march to the Jharkhand Assembly, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Some activists could be seen climbing onto police vans amid widespread chaos.
WATCH: ABVP workers clash with police
ABVP, which is affiliated to the right wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had planned gherao of the Jharkhand assembly. Further, BJP called for a statewide shutdown against police action on August 10.
ALSO READ: Protesting Jharkhand students face lathi charge, tear gas, water cannon during march to assembly
Police action against students
On Monday, thousands of JPSC-JSSC job aspirants marched towards the assembly, breaching barricades and clashing with the police. They were met with water cannons near Jagannathpur Temple and tear gas shells, leading to injuries.
The students have been protesting against the alleged irregularities in the recruitments exams held by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
ALSO READ: Prakash Raj condemns use of tear gas in Jharkhand student protest crackdown: 'This brutality will not work anymore
Protesters have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process.
Jharkhand govt hits back at BJP
Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari hit back at BJP's call for shutdown, saying it was an attempt to "hijack" the peaceful protest being carried out by students. Ansari said while the Hemant Soren government is supporting peaceful protests, the BJP sent "troublemakers to crush the movement".
The Jharkhand minister accused the BJP of using "children as a shield" in its agenda against the government. "Who are you to interfere in the students' movement? Who called you? Today you called for a bandh. Why? Who are you to declare a shutdown? The entire market is open. They put up bamboo barricades, and we are removing them."
JMM MP Mahua Maji claimed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will look into all of the demands of the students. Defending the government, she said talks were held with the student leaders, and ministers from Congress, JMM and RJD were also involved. "98% of the their demands have been accepted; only 2% of the demands remain," she said.
Maji claimed the government was unable to meet some of the demands as they do not fall under the government's purview. "The CGL matter is in court. Many people are working on it. Cancelling it is not within scope; if we do, it would be an injustice to many youths. The Chief Minister has also said that we will look into it too, but some time is needed. The students had agreed, but the BJP was inciting the students," she said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
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