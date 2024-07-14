Moment Donald Trump attacked at rally | Video

Donald Trump is ‘fine,’ his campaign team said after shots were fired during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with law enforcement officials treating the incident as an attempt to assassinate the former President of the United States of America. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Videos from the rally show the moment ‘loud bangs’ started ringing through the crowd. The presumptive Republican nominee is seen taking cover behind the stage dais even as agents of the Secret Service rush towards him. After a few seconds, the agents form a protective circle around him and whisk him off the stage.

Trump, with what appears to be a bloodied ear, gestures to the crowd, which responds with a loud cheer.

The rally was the ex-President's last before the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) opens in Milwaukee on Monday. There, the billionaire businessman, 77, will be officially nominated by the party for November's US presidential elections, where his likely rival will be Democrat Joe Biden, the incumbent President.

Trump, who first became President in 2016, was defeated by Biden four years later.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the former's team thanked law enforcement and first responders for their ‘quick action during this heinous act.’

“He is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the statement read.

The shooter was outside the rally and was neutralised by the Secret Service, according to officials.

‘Grateful that he is safe and doing well’: Joe Biden

“I am praying for him (Donald Trump) and his family, and all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. (First Lady) Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” President Joe Biden said in a release.

Former Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, and leaders across party lines, also condemned the incident.