Joe Biden calls attack on Donald Trump ‘sick,’ says he has tried to call ex-prez: ‘We cannot condone this’

Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling it “sick.” He added that he tried to call Trump at the hospital after the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden calls attack on Donald Trump ‘sick' (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

What did Joe Biden say?

“I have tried to get ahold of Donald. He’s with his doctors. Apparently he’s doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope, when I get back to the telephone,” the president said on Saturday, July 13, near his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware., vacation home, according to New York Post.

“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” Biden said, adding that he wants to “thank the Secret Service and all the agency, including the state agencies, that have been engaged.”

Biden, however, did not address the fact that one attendee had died, and that the shooter too was killed. “We have more detail to come relative to other injured — other people may be injured in the audience. I don’t have all that detail. We’ll make that available to you. I may be able to come back a little later tonight, but we’ll put out a statement if we don’t — if I’m not able to, if it’s not convenient for you all,” he said.

“But the bottom line is that the Trump rally was a rally that he should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem. But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence, or violence in America like this is just unheard of, is just not appropriate,” the president stated, adding that “everybody must condemn it.”

“I’ll keep you informed. And if I am able to speak to Donald, I’ll let you know that as well,” Biden said. “So far, it appears he’s doing well.”

“I’m going back to my phone to speak with the federal agencies that are being put together, again, to give me an updated briefing as anything happened, if they learned more in the last couple hours. So thank you very much, and I hope I get to speak to him tonight, and I’ll get back to you if I do,” he concluded.

At least nine shots rang out during the rally. While one rally-goer died, another was seriously injured. The shooter has been killed too. Trump is safe following the attack, the Secret Service has confirmed.