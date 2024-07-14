 Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting'

BySumanti Sen
Jul 14, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have spoken out after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania left their father, Donald Trump, injured.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have spoken out after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania left their father, Donald Trump, injured. Eric shared a statement with Page Six.

Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Toughest man I have ever met,” he said.

Trump Jr. too shared a statement. Taking to X, he shared a photo of his father, bloodied, at the rally, and captioned it, “He'll never stop fighting to Save America”.

The Secret Service has confirmed Trump is safe. He is being evaluated at a local medical facility. Butler county District Attorney Richard Goldinger said that the shooter, who was “on the roof of an adjacent building,” is dead, according to ABC News. The incident saw at least one person at the rally killed. Another was seriously injured.

The assassination attempt

Reportedly, as many as nine shots rang out during the rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. Video that surfaced shows Trump ducking for cover and then being surrounded by secret service agents.

As Trump exited the stage, streaks of blood were seen on the side of his head. He was soon escorted into a vehicle. According to law enforcement, the sniper took position hundreds of yards away from Trump in a building located outside of the security cordon.

Trump later released a statement on social media, saying he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear.” He said he “knew immediately that something was wrong” when he heard “a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

“I want to thank the Unites States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed and also the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting'
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On