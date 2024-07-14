Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting'

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have spoken out after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania left their father, Donald Trump, injured. Eric shared a statement with Page Six. Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Toughest man I have ever met,” he said.

Trump Jr. too shared a statement. Taking to X, he shared a photo of his father, bloodied, at the rally, and captioned it, “He'll never stop fighting to Save America”.

The Secret Service has confirmed Trump is safe. He is being evaluated at a local medical facility. Butler county District Attorney Richard Goldinger said that the shooter, who was “on the roof of an adjacent building,” is dead, according to ABC News. The incident saw at least one person at the rally killed. Another was seriously injured.

The assassination attempt

Reportedly, as many as nine shots rang out during the rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. Video that surfaced shows Trump ducking for cover and then being surrounded by secret service agents.

As Trump exited the stage, streaks of blood were seen on the side of his head. He was soon escorted into a vehicle. According to law enforcement, the sniper took position hundreds of yards away from Trump in a building located outside of the security cordon.

Trump later released a statement on social media, saying he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear.” He said he “knew immediately that something was wrong” when he heard “a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

“I want to thank the Unites States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed and also the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote.