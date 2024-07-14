Donald Trump waves as he is seen at Newark Airport for the first time since assassination attempt: Watch

Donald Trump was seen for the first time hours after the assassination attempt as he arrived at Newark Airport on Sunday, July 14, just after midnight. He was seen waving while walking down the stairs of his private jet. Donald Trump was seen at Newark Airport for the first time since the attack (AP/PTI)(AP07_14_2024_000058A)(AP)

A video was shared on X by Trump's Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin. “Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America,” Martin wrote.

‘God bless him and the USA’

Many praised Trump in the comment section, with one user saying, “God bless Trump. America supports Trump. This is Good vs. evil. Happy to see him strong and healthy”. “Just another day for the GOAT. Shot at the rally at 6:30, back home deplaning from the PJ for a good night’s rest a few hours later,” one user said, while another wrote, “Thank you Jesus he is okay. Knowing our President he is devastated by the loss of an innocent man, a supporter, killed by an evil terrorist at his rally today. Praying for his family..” One said, “Epic! My president just dusted himself off, and is already on his way to the next rally!”

"Let's Go, Trump. God bless him and the USA," one user wrote, while another said, "Thank God President Trump is going to be okay! Not only did he dodge a bullet today, the whole nation did! We need him more than ever."

The shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. Crooks, of Bethel Park, was reportedly waiting on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage before opening fire. He was eventually killed. The FBI has yet to identify a motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, officials have said it is too early to determine if the attack was a “lone wolf' situation. “Too early to say that. We have one shooter tentatively identified. We’re not stopping there. We’re following up on a lot of information, it will be some time until we can conclusively say (it was a single gunman),” Pennsylvania State Police LT. Col. George Bevins said, according to New York Post.