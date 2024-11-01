Tucker Carlson claims demon ‘physically mauled’ him in sleep: Bloody attack left ‘claw marks’ on body

Former Fox News host and Donald Trump ally Tucker Carlson was a purported demon attack victim, according to his recollection of the said bloody incident in a video clip released on Halloween Day. Tucker Carlson opens up about his alleged encounter with something spiritual as he was allegedly attacked by a demon in his sleep and left with physical marks to show for it.(YouTube (Christianities?))

His interview segment is included in a crowdfunded documentary called Christianities that digs into a wide array of Christian experiences and traditions. Carlson, who recently stepped out as one of the guest speakers at the former president's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, claimed to have been scarred by his encounter with a paranormal force a year and a half ago, but there's no confirmation as to when his account was recorded.

Tucker Carlson claims to have been attacked by a demon

Divulging the details of his unsettling experience with First Things Foundation’s John Heers, Carlson opened up about being “physically mauled” by a demon or “by something unseen” while he was asleep in his bed. At the time, the whole ordeal felt like “the weirdest dream” he'd ever had. However, as he gradually awakened, feeling like he was suffocating. In addition to spotting blood on his sheets, he found claw marks on his arms and shoulder. “I had four claw marks on either side, underneath my arm and left shoulder. And they were bleeding,” he told the documentarian. He even made it a point to debunk the idea that he didn’t do this to himself because he physically couldn’t, especially since he doesn’t have long nails.

Much like him, his wife and four dogs were also in bed when the supposed incident unravelled. Despite the ferocity of the alleged assault, none of their sleep was interrupted, causing them to check up on the former Fox News official. Still deeply perturbed by it all, Carlson added, “It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now. No one has to believe me, I don’t care. But that happened to me,” he said, maintaining his calm composure.

Further delving into his beliefs or the lack thereof, he admitted, “I’m not from a, what do they call it, a faith tradition that talks about things like that or even acknowledges their existence.”

The ‘demonic’ encounter intensely motivated Carlson to read the Bible

When asked if he was terrified of what was happening to him, Carlson said he wasn’t as frightened as he was confused. “I woke and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate. The former Fox associate event revealed that he consulted his assistant, an Evangelical Christian, who labelled it as a probable demon attack. The purported incident inspired Carlson to get his Bible reading on as well, leading to a “transformative experience.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the former Fox News host also alluded to the topic in his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Demonic possession is real, I happen to know for a fact,” he told him.

After the MSG stop, Tucker Carlson again spent his Halloween evening campaigning with Trump in Glendale, Arizona. However, as reported by the Daily Beast, he called the former president a “demonic force” during the Jan 6 insurrection in a text message addressed to a colleague.