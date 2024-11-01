Viral: Trump staffer shouts down Dem mayor over barricade concerns; campaign accuses him of disrupting ex-prez rally

A chaotic interaction between a Trump staffer and the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has gone viral. The duo argued over road closures and ballot drop-off concerns. According to Fox News, the former humiliated Mayor Matt Tuerk when urged to take down barricades ahead of Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally. A Trump staffer argues with Matt Tuerk, Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, over road closures before a Trump rally. (X/Twiiter)

While Tuerk is seen attempting to make his case about how road closures would prevent people from participating in the voting process, the Trump-leaning staffer accuses him of lying. The hostile altercation results in the other man hurling expletive-laden insults at the mayor.

“You think I’m gonna remove the barricades now? Yeah, you’re out of your f***ing mind,” the staffer shouts at him. “Don’t ever pull that sh*t on me again.” As he continued shouting the mayor of Allentown down, he pushed that people could walk around the closures to access the drop box. His vicious remarks heightened the next minute as he also alleged that Tuerk was afraid about people voting in favour of the Republican presidential hopeful. The staffer also informed him that a public advisory was put out days before the rally as the police had given them the clearance for the road closures.

Trump's team gets involved

Worst came to worst, as the Trump campaign eventually picked a bone with the mayor as well. In light of the now-viral incident, the Republican leader’s side called out the Pennsylvania politician for attempting to “disrupt the buildout of President Trump’s rally.” As the video did its rounds on X/Twitter, the Democratic mayor’s intent was again flamed online. Netizens accused him of attempting to “stop a Trump rally”—exactly the debate that led to the mayor’s argument with the Trump staffer in the first place.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media outlet, “The Trump-deranged Democrat Mayor of Allentown tried to disrupt the buildout of President Trump’s rally, despite the campaign having proper permitting and approved road closures.”

“We appreciate law enforcement’s assistance in ensuring the rally was a major success.”

Allentown mayor speaks out against Trump campaign for ‘misrepresenting’ the incident

Placing his piece of the puzzle to complete the story, Mayor Tuerk contrarily told Fox News Digital that he had noticed the “bike rack” when he visited the place on Monday evening to see how the preparations were unfolding. This barricade “appeared to restrict access to mobility-impaired voters to cast a ballot at the county government centre."

However, instead of hearing him out, the Trump staffer present at the scene at the time furiously “boiled over” as his frustration took over. The issue was ultimately resolved with the Allentown police chief and supervisor, but he couldn’t brush away the former president’s campaign misrepresenting the case. “I’m disappointed the Trump campaign misrepresented the interaction and that various commentators have jumped on the opportunity to start hurling hateful invective my way,” he said. Presenting Allentown as a precedent, he boasted, “Allentown did its job on Tuesday. I’m proud of the employees of the city that successfully allowed anyone to vote and also allowed anyone to participate in a political event.”

