Dodgers fan in 20s blows up hands after failing to dodge firework accident during World Series celebration

Moments of celebration frighteningly transformed into a disaster for a 25-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan when he severely injured his hands while lighting up a firework to celebrate the American baseball team’s World Series win on Wednesday night. A 25-year-old LA Dodgers fan became the subject of a freak accident as the baseball's team celebratory chaos engulfed the streets.(X/twitter)

According to a heart-rending video circulating online, a man wearing Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s No. 22 jersey, with the words “King” on the back, accidentally partially blew up his hand with a firework. He was about to place the celebratory explosive on the ground as the horrifying development took place.

First responders arrived at the scene in the wee hours of Thursday morning, per TMZ. They “got to the scene at 2:30 am Thursday – and found the 25-year-old conscious and alert, but suffering from bilateral hand wounds,” a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said. Multiple eyewitness-recorded accounts of the incident from various angles made it online as the terrifying moment went viral online.

Also read | Real-life Halloween horror: 1 dead, 2 injured in Vancouver Mall shooting

Screams washed out the clips of the incident as the firework prematurely exploded in the man’s hands. The poor victim doubled over in pain, with blood dripping on the ground while also covering both his hands. Chaotic visuals of permanently disfigured hands are caught in the videos found on social media. The horror-struck fan initially appeared to walk off in confusion and pain until the severity of the incident caught up to him. Bystanders eventually caught the heat of the situation and contacted authorities to help in his time of need.

Other incidents attracted the police's attention the same night

This wasn’t the only rowdy headline-making incident that unfolded in the aftermath of the celebratory chaos. Following the Dodgers’ second win since 2020, at least 12 fans were apprehended for various crimes, including burglary.

Also read | JLo holds back her tears, 'you know we should be emotional' as she endorses Kamala

Fans reportedly looted a Nike store as people took off with the merchandise and threw the stock on the street during the celebrations at 11 pm local time. At the time of reporting, at least six people were nabbed for commercial burglary, four for receiving stolen property and two for failure to disperse, per The Mirror US. The LAPD has yet to determine the total number of arrests from the night.

LAPD also revealed that another crowd of about 300 people set an MTA bus ablaze at 12:35 am local time at around one mile’s distance from Dodger Stadium.