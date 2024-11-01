Real-life Halloween horror: 1 dead, 2 injured in Vancouver Mall shooting

A new horrifying case of US shooting unravelled at a Washington State mall on Thursday, October 31, 2024, leaving a person dead and two others injured. Gunfire erupted at Vancouver Mall just after 7:30 PST at a time when the shopping complex was decked in trick-or-treating revelries, according to The Mirror US. Gunfire erupted at the Vancouver Mall in Washington State just moments before its annual trick-or-treating celebration was scheduled to conclude. (Instagram (@shopvanmall))

Hundreds of shoppers ultimately ran out to take cover when the shooting incident broke out at the second-floor food court. Many others took shelter inside stores while others took off for the parking lot.

According to The Columban, Natalya Brown, a witness, said that she heard gunfire while she was working at the mall shortly before closing time. “We were starting to wrap up. We heard a loud sound. I knew it was gunfire – seven to eight rounds. People started running," she recalled.

A father who finished trick-or-treating with his two children and wife was still inside the mall's Round 1 bowling area when people frantically started rushing out. “I grabbed my two kids and put them behind me,” Gregory Liams told the The Columbian.

The two injured individuals were rushed to a local hospital, Vancouver Police said on X/Twitter. The unfortunate incident unfolded during the mall's annual ‘Boo-tacular Trick-or-Treating event,’ which was scheduled to conclude at 8 pm. The Halloween celebration invited community members of all ages, with droves of children dressed in costumes.

Further addressing the chaotic breakout, officials shared on social media, “There is currently no active threat inside the mall and police are making contact with people who were sheltering in place inside the mall. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available."

Authorities have yet to release details about the shooter and the victims.