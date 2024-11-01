JLo holds back her tears, 'you know we should be emotional' as she endorses Kamala

Jennifer Lopez boosted the slew of Hollywood celebrity endorsements putting their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid in the final days before the November 5 election. Jennifer Lopez speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 31, 2024.(REUTERS)

Warming up the audience before welcoming the Democratic presidential hopeful, the American singer-actress stepped out for Harris' North Las Vegas rally as part of the “When We Vote We Win" series. As one of the most influential Latin entertainers, the barrier-breaking artist's Nevada guest appearance on October 31 comes hot on the heels of MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's questionable description of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York.

Also read | Trump's celeb hate game: Beyonce booed at Green Bay rally as Latino stars like Selena Gomez hit back at Puerto Rico joke

Like Beyonce, Lopez chose not to flaunt her pipes with a show-stopping performance. With iconic Mexican rock band Mana taking over those entertaining responsibilities, the “Let's Get Loud” songbird emotionally delivered an empowering speech about why it was pertinent for “us to show up” for Harris.

Directly referencing the Kill Tony podcast host's Trump rally opening remarks, JLo said, “I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what, we should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should — our pain matters. We matter.” While reminding everyone of their vote's significance, she previously said of Trump, “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he is and how he really feels."

“It wasn't just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.” The “Marry Me” actress made her passionate case by chiding Trump and labelling him as someone who “has consistently worked to divide us.”

Jennifer Lopez on her identity as a Puerto Rican and an American

Moreover, Lopez proudly asserted her identity as an American woman while announcing herself as the daughter of Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez, a “proud daughter and son of Puerto Rico.” Before closing her speech and making way for Kamala Harris' address, “The Mother” actress firmly established that she would be casting her vote in favour of the Dems nominee for this November election.

“I am Puerto Rican, and yes I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actress, and I like Hollywood endings, and I like it when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins. And with an understanding of our past and our faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States,” Lopez declared.

Also read | Diddy, JLo's heated confrontation pictured in 2000 pic from same night rapper is accused of raping 13-year-old girl

The majority of the singer's 15-minute remarks were dedicated to likening her background and origin story to that of the vice president. “When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loud mouth Latina, but I knew I have more to offer,” she added. “And I think there are a lot of people in this country who feel the same way, who know that they are capable of more, and we all just want a chance to prove it. And elections are about choosing leaders who support that, not one who stands in the way.”

JLo isn't the only one with star power to cite Hinchcliffe's comments while placing her faith in Kamala Harris. Numerous celebrities of Latin American descent, including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno have since defended Puerto Rico, while others like Nicky Jam were catalysed to renounce the Trump train.

Reversing Trump's “enemy within” commentary, Lopez firmly cautioned the crowd, “I’m a lover. I am not a fighter. I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I know what that can feel like, and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is.”

Watch Jennifer Lopez address MAGA comedian's insensitive Puerto Rico joke