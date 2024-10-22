Daily Show's Jon Stewart believes Donald Trump's ‘enemy within’ comment ‘sounded quite…’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart is urging the public to pay attention to former US President Donald Trump's comments about using the military to target “the enemy from within.” The ex-prez is currently facing media's wrath due to recent antics, including his McDonald's publicity stunt and his NSFW rally remarks about Arnold Palmer Jon Stewart critiques the media's trivialization of Trump's comments, urging vigilance as he recalls the Capitol insurrection, underscoring the seriousness of Trump's past actions.(The Daily Show/Comedy Central)

“That’s not fun-loving and mischievous,” Stewart said on his show. “That sounded quite threatening. That’s actually worthy of some real examination.”

Stewart made it clear that these comments should not be taken lightly, as they posed a potential threat to democracy.

To illustrate his point, Stewart played a clip of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin attempting to dismiss Trump’s remarks, claiming that the former president was simply referring to criminal immigrants crossing the border.

ALSO READ| Bill Maher shares his views on dating and marriage amid Noor Alfallah romance rumours: ‘It's not Hinduism'

Stewart wonders if everything Trump promised was even real

The Daily Show wasn’t convinced, though, and played another clip where Trump clarified that by “enemy within,” he was referring to Democratic figures like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

“Are you out of your f**king mind? The former Speaker of the House is the enemy within?” he questioned.

Stewart didn’t stop there, he then played a clip of House Speaker Mike Johnson downplaying Trump’s comments once again, insisting that Trump was referring to "marauding gangs of dangerous, violent people." Stewart also showed a clip of Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, who accused the media of connecting dots that weren't there. Stewart shot back, “It’s exactly what he said. Not dots. Words.”

“This is what gets us to the ultimate problem, which is this: Is any of the s**t Trump says real? How are we supposed to understand what’s bulls**t and what isn’t?” he asked.

ALSO READ| Russian state media flatters Donald Trump, but Kremlin cool on him and Kamala Harris

“Meanwhile, the standard for Trump is emotional vicinity. Apparently it doesn’t actually matter if the things he says are true.”

“Remember that day he tried to overthrow the government?” Stewart said, referring to the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. “And I know it didn’t work, but ‘attempted murder’ isn’t the same thing as ‘never tried the murder.’”