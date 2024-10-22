Bill Maher shares his views on dating and marriage amid Noor Alfallah romance rumours: ‘It's not Hinduism'

Comedian Bill Maher, 68, addressed his dating choices in a recent edition of The Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast. The host of Real Time with Bill Maher initially insisted that he wasn't enthusiastic about dating, but he later acknowledged that he usually doesn't pursue women of his age.(Janet Van Ham / HBO)

Maher's interview come following reports that he was seeing Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah after they were spotted together leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. However, Alfallah, 30, has denied all of the rumors.

Bill Maher admits he doesn't pursue women of his age

“I'm not looking. I'm good,” Maher informed podcast hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that women found him more “attractive” due to his unavailability.

“Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone—and again, like I'll say this just generally—my dating is not age-appropriate,” he stated.

Michael then inquired as to if his romantic inclinations were viewed in an unconventional manner, being younger than the ideal age for a relationship. Maher's response was, “Not just perceived, they literally are.”

The political expert reacted savagely, despite admitting that he might receive criticism for being too blunt. “The people who are pissed off at that, f*** you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.”

Bill Maher's thought on marriage

Moving forward, Maher opened up about his thoughts on marriage and how he is still far from making any commitments.

“I don't believe in it. It's not Hinduism, there's no belief in it,” he stated regarding the marriage. “It would ruin everything. I mean, I'm not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it's tough because I also don't really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life.”

While most people won't “understand it,” the comedian admitted that his decision to stay single surely “works” for him.

In a message to his fans, he urged them to follow their own choices rather than marrying and starting a family merely to satisfy social expectations. He admitted that he doesn't believe in marriage, but added that some couples do have good marital life.