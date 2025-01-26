Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump frees up 2,000-pound bombs for Israel reversing Joe Biden's pause

Bloomberg |
Jan 26, 2025 02:46 AM IST

Under Biden, the US paused delivery of 3,500 bombs, including 2,000-pound explosives, to Israel in May to limit civilian casualties in Rafah.

President Donald Trump’s administration ordered the Pentagon to release a hold on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel imposed by his predecessor Joe Biden, a White House official said.

Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20.(Reuters)
Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20.(Reuters)

Under Biden, the US paused delivery of about 3,500 bombs to Israel — including the 2,000-pound explosives — in May in a bid to limit civilian casualties in the densely packed city of Rafah during Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

The move reflected frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct of the war and marked the Biden administration’s most serious sign of displeasure, leading to a fraught moment in US-Israeli relations.

The new administration’s decision, first reported by Axios, is in line with Trump’s pledges on the campaign trail and since assuming the presidency to provide Israel with the resources it says it needs to end the conflict.

Even so, his patience seemed to wane as early as March, when he called on Israel in an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper “to finish up your war. You have to finish it up, you got to get it done.”

Trump has been in contact with Netanyahu throughout the last year. He and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, participated in talks to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage deal during the presidential transition from the Biden administration.

While the deal was announced days before Trump’s inauguration, he has been quick to claim credit, including in a statement on Saturday on the latest prisoner swap involving four Israeli soldiers and about 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On