Cristiano Ronaldo livid after two disallowed goals, expresses frustration to Piers Morgan: ‘They don’t like me…’

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring spree in the Saudi Pro League with another strike for Al Nassr on Sunday. Ronaldo, who will turn 40 next month, has now scored 920 goals in professional football. The five-time Ballon d'Or helped Al Nassr register a 3-1 win over Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park. However, they still remained at the third spot in the Saudi Pro League points table behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo scored the third goal for Al Nassr in the big win, but two of his goals were disallowed via VAR, which left him fuming after the match. He expressed his frustration and was seen yelling on the camera post-match despite his team's victory.

The 39-year-old met his friend and well-known journalist Piers Morgan after the match, who was present at the stadium to witness him play. Morgan shook hands with Ronaldo and said, “You were robbed,” to which the star footballer replied, “They don’t like me to score goals.”

He also posted a few photos of the match on his Instagram and wrote, "We’re not stopping" in the caption.

Ronaldo has been in terrific form this year and has already netted four goals in as many matches, moving fast forward to his target of completing 1000 goals in professional football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner earlier said that he is enjoying his life in Saudi Arabia and that his family is also happy there.

"I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving," Ronaldo told the Saudi Pro League’s official media channels.

Ronaldo said it's not easy in the Saudi Pro League to compete with the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but he is determined to win more titles.

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles," he added.