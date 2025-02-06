Menu Explore
Meghan Markle constantly ‘kissed’ and ‘hugged’ Prince William, sparking ‘flirting’ rumours: Ex-palace staffers

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 06, 2025 08:33 PM IST

The staffers claimed that Meghan had a “hug everyone” approach during her time at the palace.

Meghan Markle was accused of trying to flirt with Prince William by hugging and kissing him every time they crossed paths, according to former palace staffers. Journalist Tom Quinn's new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, features interviews with dozens of royal staff members. An excerpt from the book published in The Times Thursday reveals some of the bombshell claims made against the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle sparked 'flirting' rumours with Prince William due to her tactile manner, according to former palace staffers
Meghan Markle sparked 'flirting' rumours with Prince William due to her tactile manner, according to former palace staffers

Meghan Markle accused of ‘flirting’ with Prince William, new book claims

The staffers claimed that Meghan had a “hug everyone” approach during her time at the palace. This caused some tensions within the royal family. Whenever the duchess would go for a hug, Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales, and King Charles would immediately flinch, leaving her upset.

The Duchess of Sussex's tactile mannerisms made Prince William particularly uncomfortable. “Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other,” sources told the outlet.

“The hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers,” according to the outlet.

Meghan was given several nicknames like “Duchess of Difficult” and “Mystic Meg, which came about because she was so new agey, so woke, about so many things.”

Another staffer claimed that Meghan had a “messiah complex” as she was focused on becoming the best-known member of the royal family. The duchess “really disliked the hierarchy” and thought that senior royals “behaved like babies.”

Staffers also joked that Prince Harry was “very much like the Prince Regent in the Blackadder television series” but “without a servant” as he “would take two weeks to put on his own trousers,” per the outlet. The book further notes that Prince Andrew once demanded a staff member be moved because “he didn't like his mole.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
