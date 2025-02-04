'Boss princess and boss baby': Kate Middleton shares powerful photo taken by 6-year-old son

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared a message on World Cancer Day just weeks after announcing that she is in "remission" from cancer, along with a powerful photo of her in recovery. The credit for clicking the triumphant photo was given to Kate Middleton's youngest son, six-year-old Prince Louis.(Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

The 43-year-old royal shared the message on social media along with a picture of her standing in the woods with her arms outstretched and a smile on her face, looking triumphant. The credit for clicking the powerful photo was given to her youngest son, six-year-old Prince Louis.

"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C," read the message, along with the hashtag #WorldCancerDay and the credit to Prince Louis. The photo is believed to have been taken in Windsor.

Take a look at the photo here:

While off-duty, the Princess of Wales pursued photography as a hobby, and the new picture hints that her youngest son Louis might be following in her footsteps.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, and the new picture of Kate is the first photo credited exclusively to Louis.

"Prince Louis! The Boss Princess and the Boss Baby! what a perfect match," read one comment on the post, that garnered over 200,000 likes.

"Best wishes to HRH. You are an example of strength, courage and love," read another.

Kate Middleton's battle with cancer

The Princess of Wales was away from the public eye for most of 2024 after a shocking announcement last March revealed that she was undergoing treatment for undisclosed form cancer.

Her absence from public life made headline with conspiracy theories swirling around the nature of the disease and the severity of it. In September, she shared that she completed chemotherapy and by January she revealed that she is now in remission.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she said. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.”

Princess Kate is undertaking a gradual return to royal duties.

