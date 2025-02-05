'He's always lived in a bubble': Princess Diana's former butler blasts Prince Harry as ‘petulant’ and ‘spoiled’

Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana's butler from 1987 till her death in 1997, has slammed Prince Harry as “petulant” and “spoiled” while airing his views on a recent Vanity Fair piece that revealed damning information about the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle. The bombshell 8,000-word feature is reportedly based on months of interviews with various sources close to the Sussexes. Princess Diana's former butler blasts Prince Harry as ‘petulant’ and ‘spoiled’ (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The piece revealed how former employees alleged that they were treated badly while working with Meghan. Some even alleged they were left "having therapy" due to their bad experiences. The piece put Harry and Meghan’s reputation at the risk of being badly tarnished at a time when the couple are preparing to launch major projects.

‘I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is’

Burrell, who was familiar with Harry and Prince William during their youth, said while speaking for Prime Casino, "Vanity Fair is a prestigious title so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent. I've never met Meghan myself, but how can so many other people be wrong? It's not possible. I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be. I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I've experienced that myself. He's always lived in a bubble.”

Harry and Meghan have not addressed the Vanity Fair article publicly. However, they have refuted the “distressing” claims in private, The Times reported.

Ailsa Anderson, a royal communications maestro who advised the late Queen Elizabeth, suggested that Harry and Meghan may be keeping quiet to avoid further controversy. "If you start adding fuel to the fire, then you're just elongating a story. So, I think there are times to stand up and be counted, and there are times to say nothing,” she said on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

She added, "I think actually they're right. Just let it go and move forward. Otherwise, they'll be creating a story, a further story of their own making."