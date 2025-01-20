Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer ‘devastating’ blow after new allegations ‘poisoned’ their ‘smiling image’

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a "devastating" blow as new bullying claims have "poisoned the smiling image of the welcoming home-maker.” A bombshell 8,000-word feature has been released by Vanity Fair, marking five years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family. The feature is based on months of interviews with various sources close to Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer ‘devastating’ blow after new allegations(The Archewell Foundation)

Former employees have reportedly alleged that they were treated badly while working with Meghan. Staff even claimed they were left "having therapy" due to their bad experiences. At a time when the Sussexes are preparing to launch major projects, the couple’s reputation is at the risk of being badly tarnished, it has been claimed.

Revelations are a ‘disaster’ for Sussexes, expert says

"Having strongly denied the accusations that she bullied her staff in Kensington Palace, the revival of her image of the Difficult Duchess who torments her staff into seeking therapy to alleviate the misery of working for Meghan is a disaster,” royal author and investigative journalist Tom Bower said, according to GB News, adding that the revelations as "devastating" for the Duchess of Sussex’s image.

Meghan is set to release her new cookery show on Netflix – With Love, Meghan – in March. The show’s release was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

"Having invested so much to re-brand herself as a loving, caring Californian mother and wife, the VF disclosures have poisoned the smiling image of the welcoming home-maker,” Bower said.

The Vanity Fair piece portrayed Harry as "lost, out of his depth, and naive." Bower said, "Worse for Meghan is the obvious breach of the draconian Non-Disclosure Agreements which all her staff have been forced to sign."

Bower added, "Clearly their huge anger overcame any fear that she would seek legal retribution. It's a bad weekend."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Harry and Meghan’s reputation in the United States can be badly damaged. "Harry is portrayed as lost, out of his depth and naive. Neither, according to the article, appear to understand what a successful career in show business actually involves,” he said.

Fitzwilliams added that Harry and Meghan’s attempt to project a philanthropic image through moves like helping the Los Angeles wildfire victims will likely not gain traction amid the ongoing allegations. "The Sussexes are attempting to project a caring image by helping some of those affected by the cataclysmic wildfires currently ravaging California. They won't get far after publicity is given to this. Her With Love, Meghan cookery series is, judging from the trailer, saccharine and silly,” he said.

"This was postponed and is now scheduled for a release on 4th March but unenthusiastic online reaction might make the streaming giant think twice and dump it and, when their contract runs out later in the year, preserve very little of it, if any,” Fitzwilliams added.